Nantwich Clinic to launch new GP service in July

The Nantwich Clinic is to launch a new private GP service in July.

It comes after the family-run business received CQC registration earlier this month, which they have been working towards for over 12 months.

The award means they can open a private GP service to add to existing services at their hub on Newcastle Road.

The GP service will begin part time with availability for appointments beginning on Thursday 4th July.

These can be booked online or by phone, by email or by popping into the clinic.

Gill Fox, Nantwich Clinic director, said: “Dr Dave Roberts, previously a GP partner at Hungerford Road Medical Centre, Crewe, has come on board to serve our patients.

“He has a wealth of knowledge and experience, having worked as a GP for over 12 years and he fits into the clinic team perfectly.

“Dr Roberts will be offering general appointments, blood tests and vaccines as well as Well Men and Well Women testing and referrals for further investigations.

“We’re lucky to live in such an amazing town. However, houses are popping up all over Nantwich and surrounding areas and the infrastructure hasn’t changed.

“As a result, we can all see the stress being put onto the local NHS services.

“We hope that this new private GP service will support the NHS by giving people another option. This in turn may help others access the NHS with more ease.

Clinical director Tom Fox added: “The future plans for the GP service here at The Nantwich Clinic are that they will become full time across the week, with appointments being offered by a selection of GPs with different specialties.

“Gill is already in talks with a female GP who specialises in Menopause and Minor Surgery.

“We’re excited to get this off the ground and to be able to help people access what they need.”