Nantwich football match raises hundreds for charities

A pre-season ‘Nantwich Town FC Women vs Crewe Alex Legends’ charity football has helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity, writes Jonathan White.
The match, held in memory of John Tomkins, raised £680 on the day and will go to The Christie cancer hospital and Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis.
John’s daughter Natalie Tomkins played for Crewe Alex Girls Centre of Excellence and the Women’s team.
He was a regular spectator even when his daughter was not playing.
There was a bucket collection around the stadium, a cake stall, bottle tombola, temporary tattoos, and refreshments in the Atherton & Associates function room and a bouncy castle outside.
The match was compered by Neil Davis from The Cat community radio station.
Players emerged from the tunnel onto the pitch holding hands with a mascot.
Spectators included Dame Pat Bacon DBE, honorary president of the female section of Nantwich Town and Dame Pat’s husband Tony Davison, director at Crewe Alexandra.
The match finished 3-3.
Nantwich Town Women goal-scorers were Amy McDermott, Millie O’Connor, Ellie McDonald.
Crewe Alex Legends goal-scorers were Amanda Fallon, Megan Ragdale, Jess Myatt.
Natalie Tomkins said: “I feel very honoured that Crewe Alex and Nantwich Town have chosen to play this game in memory of my dad.
“Two clubs that have been a big part of my footballing career as a youth and I know that John would have loved the thought of this and I only wish he was here to see it.
“I would like to thank everyone for their kind words, support and for being involved in this charity game.”
Dan Mellor, manager of Nantwich Town FC Women, said: “A fantastic event today at the Dabber Dome raising money for two charities that do crucial work.
“Some great football was played by both sides, with the final result being all square at 3-3.
“We would like to thank everyone who donated, volunteered, and played a part in making this event happen.
“Also, a big thank you to Crewe Alex Legends for taking part alongside us.”
For further information relating to Nantwich Town FC Women visit their Facebook page.
Recent Comments