Nantwich police step up fight against electric bike yobs

Nantwich Police say they are stepping up their fight to crackdown on anti-social youths using electric bikes.

Residents have reported a number of incidents of youths causing problems on the high-powered bikes in and around the town centre.

And PC Tom Jennings told Nantwich Town Council last night (July 11) that officers are stepping up the campaign against them.

He said: “The youths on electric bikes we believe are from Crewe.

“We have options in place to address this issue and more staff are being used to clampdown on the problem.

“There is a specific group we know about who are using balaclavas to hide their faces and riding high-powered electric bikes.

“We would urge members of the public to report any incidents.”

When asked by councillors how residents should report it, PC Jennings added: “I advise them to call 999, due to the serious issues we are having with this group.”

PC Jennings did say that anti-social behaviour in Nantwich is low but that officers expect it to rise again in the summer holidays.

Nantwich Police are staging two events over the summer to appeal to youngsters aged 9-16.

The first will be a Football Fun Day being held at Barony Park Nantwich on Wednesday July 31.

The second is our fishing match taking place at Bay Malton Border Fisheries near Crewe on Wednesday August 21.

Both events are free and drinks and snacks will be provided.

For an application form for one or both events for your children, email [email protected]