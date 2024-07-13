Nantwich Museum to open “Our High Street” exhibition

Nantwich Museum is to open a new exhibition called “Our High Street, its history, buildings and people”.

The exhibition tells the fascinating story of the High Street from its earliest development in the 12th century.

Back then it was an access road from the ford across the river, around the Norman castle to the saltworks.

It highlights its rebuilding after the Great Fire in the Tudor era, and the times when it bustled with traffic to today’s Square and its virtual pedestrianisation.

The exhibition is illustrated with paintings, drawings, photographs, and a video recalling bygone ages.

Evening talks at the museum along with special Nantwich High Street Guided Walking Tours and drop-in Family Workshops support the exhibition.

The exhibition runs until Saturday September 21.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry is free.