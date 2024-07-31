Crewe & Nantwich MP seeks Leighton Hospital assurances

New Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has raised concerns about the future of Leighton Hospital after the Chancellor’s announcement this week.

Rachel Reeves said on Monday that a number of Tory projects would have to be shelved due to what she called a £20 billion budget blackhole.

And that included a pause on the New Hospitals Programme that the former Conservative Government had pledged would be delivered.

Leighton Hospital had been earmarked to benefit as it was built more than 50 years ago using the controversial “reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete” (RAAC) which has a shelf life of 30 years.

Mr Naismith and two other new Cheshire MPs Andrew Cooper (Mid Cheshire) and Sarah Russell (Congleton) have written a joint letter to Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for talks.

They said: “Following the Chancellor’s announcement we write in relation to Leighton Hospital, which serves our constituents.

“Leighton Hospital was constructed using reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete, which has a lifespan of 30 years.

“The hospital was constructed 50 years ago, so parts of the building are significantly past their lifespan.

“The situation has led to fears that parts of the hospital could collapse if action is not taken.

“News that the previous Government made spending commitments to fund the rebuild which were not budgeted for is extremely alarming.

“We therefore request a meeting to discuss how this will affect the future of our local hospital.”

The NHS Federation also issued a statement this week on the issue.

They said: ““For the government to be able to deliver on their key pledge to drive down waiting lists and ensure the NHS is fit for the future, the pause to the delivery of the new hospitals programme must be as short as possible and NHS leaders need clarity about timelines.”