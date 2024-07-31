Period Dignity campaign gathers pace in South Cheshire

A campaign to ensure period dignity for women and girls has won high profile support as it gathers pace across South Cheshire.

Health and wellbeing charity Motherwell Cheshire has welcomed Nantwich Town Council and Crewe Town Council onboard as it works towards making Cheshire a beacon for Period Dignity.

The campaign aims to break down taboos around menstruation and end period poverty.

It wants to provide essential sanitary supplies free of charge to women and girls.

Collection boxes for the public to donate products are now situated in Crewe and Nantwich libraries and churches as well as various community spaces.

Grab bags, kit bags and boxes full of stock are also available through sport groups such as Nantwich Town FC Women and Rail Town Loco Rollers Crewe.

Motherwell Cheshire founder Kate Blakemore said: “We’re on a mission to make Cheshire a period dignity county.

“So far, we have supplied 70 community groups with stock and 25 sport groups with products so everyone has access to hygiene essentials.

“But period poverty is more than not being able to afford sanitary towels or tampons.

“It’s about changing the narrative around periods.

“They need to stop being a big secret, so they can be talked about without fear of stigma or shame.

“We also need to be honest about the impact. Periods can be painful, tiring and emotionally draining.

“I hear from women all the time who call in work with stomach bug or migraine rather than stating its menstrual cramps or sickness.

“Our aim is to provide dignity sports bags to all women and girls teams and dignity baskets in workplaces.

“And we’re linking with schools to make period products easily accessible, as we know girls are often too shy to ask for them at reception.

“Our thanks go to Crewe Town Council and Nantwich Town Council for help in making period products easily accessible in their public spaces.”

A Nantwich Town Council spokesperson said: “Nantwich Town Council is delighted to be able to support Motherwell Cheshire with the Period Dignity campaign.

“As champions for the town, not only is the Civic Hall a drop-off point for donations, able to provide essential free products, but is also promoting the campaign in the community by encouraging support from local businesses, hospitality and retailers.”

A Crewe Town Council spokesperson added: “Through our funding, vital supplies and equipment will be made available for those who need them, helping to create a community where period dignity becomes a reality.

“Crewe Town Council is committed to funding projects within the community which improve physical, mental and emotional wellbeing and this project will have a significant impact on all of these.”

Period Dignity packs contain tampons, pads, hand sanitiser, cleansing wipes and reusable period items such as menstrual cups and reusable pads donated to Motherwell Cheshire’s Hub on Beech Drive, Wistaston.

These are distributed to sport clubs, schools colleges, community clubs and organisations by Period Dignity Community Champions – local volunteers who work with the charity to also identify areas of period deficit.

To become a Period Dignity Champion or a collection point for items contact [email protected]