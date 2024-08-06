Changes to CEC household waste recycling centres begin

Changes to household waste recycling centres in Cheshire East have come into effect this week.

It means Nantwich and Crewe users of the busy Pyms Lane centre will now have to book an online slot at weekends and Bank Holidays.

Cash-strapped Cheshire East Council says this change is necessary so “peak period service demand can be managed safely and effectively”.

This change also impacts the HWRCs in Alsager, Macclesfield and Knutsford.

The four centres will however be open for an extra hour during weekdays, meaning during this month and September, residents can visit up until 6pm.

Other changes see recycling sites in Bollington, Poynton and Middlewich under an emergency temporary closure.

A mobile HWRC is alternating between the three towns and each one will receive one visit per month.

The changes to HWRCs are being introduced on a temporary and trial basis in 2024/25.

The council is currently forecasting a funding gap of £100m over the next four years.

Cllr Mick Warren, chair of Cheshire East Council’s environment and communities committee, said: “We have been working hard to reduce the impact the emergency closure of some of our HWRCs may have and have introduced a number of changes.

“This includes the booking system for visiting HWRCs at weekends and Bank Holidays, as well as for the mobile HWRC for the Bollington, Poynton and Middlewich areas.

“I would like to reassure residents that the online process for booking a slot is quick and easy. We have also updated our website with lots of information about how the system works.

“This includes information about what residents will need to take with them to the HWRC, how long in advance they can book, and when and where the mobile HWRC will be.

“Before residents make a trip to a HWRC, I also encourage them to think about whether any of the items they are wanting to get rid of could be given a new lease of life instead.

“There are so many options to reduce our waste and rethink recycling, such as donating items to charity shops, which usually accept items like furniture, toys and books.”

More information – including the link to the booking system – is available at cheshireeast.gov.uk/hwrc