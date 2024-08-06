Family stage photography exhibition for Nantwich care resident

The family of an elderly resident in a Nantwich care home are staging a photography exhibition – to celebrate his lifelong work!

Ian Tuckley’s daughter Zoe hopes the exhibition will give the 80-year-old inspiration as he battles against Parkinson’s disease.

They are also organising a children’s photography competition over the summer holidays, which Ian will help judge.

Ian is a resident in Richmond Village in Nantwich, where he moved to two years ago from his home in the West Midlands.

He had a passion for photography from an early age and developed his own pictures in a self-made dark room in the family home.

He reconnected with photography after having children, and as a member of a local camera club in Walsall Wood he won competitions.

Now his family hope featuring his work in an official exhibition will “inspire him with a positive focus” as he battles illness.

Zoe, from Haslington, said: “The whole family would enjoy looking at his pictures.

“Mum and I used to enjoy coming up with imaginative names for his competition prints.

“This became a family joke as our names were often discarded by Dad, who preferred to use simple titles and let the pictures speak for themselves!”

The family has also made a short film with an interview with Ian about his photography, which is now on display in Nantwich Museum.

Zoe added: “My initial idea was to try to create a small local exhibition of his work, to remind him of his incredible talent for photography and to be a source of motivation, as he is dealing with a lot of health issues at the moment.

“I have so many of his pictures and they are so beautiful, I feel that other people should be able to enjoy them.

“At the same time, I thought it would be lovely to create an activity to inspire local children to take an interest in photography.

“With this in mind, we approached Nantwich Museum where the manager Kate was very helpful.

“There are now some of Dad’s pictures on display and we are also running a children’s photography competition over the holidays.

“Dad will help to judge the entries once the competition closes on August 31.”

Nantwich Museum is promoting the competition with flyers and it is also being promoted by the Camera Club network locally.

The competition is open to budding young photographers aged between 7 and 12.

The theme of the competition is to show “Nantwich in a new light”.

The young photographer winner will also receive a £25 gift voucher.

Closing date for all entries is 31 August 2024.

One entry (image) is allowed per person.

All entries should be submitted to [email protected] along with your name and age.