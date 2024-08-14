17 hours ago
Kennedy’s American Diner in Nantwich gets 2am licence approval
1 day ago
CEC paid out £700,000 on agency workers to cover staff sickness
2 days ago
Three more arrests made over massive Crewe blaze
3 days ago
Fire crews leave as clean-up after huge Crewe blaze continues
3 days ago
Dogs in horror attack on 18 calves at Nantwich farm
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich band Unit 17 to perform at Vagrants

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews August 14, 2024
Unit 17 Nantwich indie band

Popular Nantwich band Unit 17 are to perform a live show at The Vagrants sports club in Willaston on Friday.

They will be headlining a gig which is being supported by Twitches Rats.

Doors will be open from 7pm. Ticket are £5 each.

Unit 17 are a local rock/indie band, all aged 18 and former Brine Leas and Malbank students, including
Tom Greenwood, Ben Riddle, Jonah Shaw, Jack Day and George Phipps.

The concert coincides with the band’s third single release, “Soon to be televised”, which was out last week.

They will also be performing at Nantwich Food festival on the Saturday from 5pm.

To find out more, follow the band’s Instagram page unit17.band

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.