Nantwich band Unit 17 to perform at Vagrants

Popular Nantwich band Unit 17 are to perform a live show at The Vagrants sports club in Willaston on Friday.

They will be headlining a gig which is being supported by Twitches Rats.

Doors will be open from 7pm. Ticket are £5 each.

Unit 17 are a local rock/indie band, all aged 18 and former Brine Leas and Malbank students, including

Tom Greenwood, Ben Riddle, Jonah Shaw, Jack Day and George Phipps.

The concert coincides with the band’s third single release, “Soon to be televised”, which was out last week.

They will also be performing at Nantwich Food festival on the Saturday from 5pm.

To find out more, follow the band’s Instagram page unit17.band