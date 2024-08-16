Three men charged in connection with massive Crewe fire

5 hours ago
in Crime / Incident / News August 16, 2024
Catherine Street fire aftermath

Three men have been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following an investigation into the huge fire which ripped through a building on Catherine Street in Crewe.

James Evans, 19, from Welles Street in Sandbach; Justin Evans, 18, from Catherine Street in Crewe; and Peter Lord, 19, of no fixed address were remanded into custody to appear at Crewe Magistrates on 16 August.

Evans was also charged with committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice.

The charges related to the fire at a disused building in Catherine Street on Friday August 9.

A number of families had to be evacuated from the surrounding area during and after the fire until it was safe for their return.

A 12-year-old boy who had been arrested and bailed has since been eliminated from Cheshire Police inquiries.

(Pics by Jonathan White)

Catherine Street fire clean up

