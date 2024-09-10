Hankelow student set for Machu Picchu fundraising hike

A young student from Hankelow near Nantwich is set to embark on a hike of a lifetime to raise money for the HFT charity.

Anna Barber, 20, is currently studying Zoology at the University of Bangor.

Now she’s facing her biggest ever challenge – a six-day hike to the lost city of Machu Picchu in South America.

Anna, who is hoping to raise more than £4,300 for the HFT charity, will also spend two nights in the Amazon Rainforest.

The charity supports adults with learning disabilities live life more independently.

From personalized tech, supported living, day opportunities to even finding love, the charity is a driving force in giving those, who need it most a chance to experience things in life that most of us take for granted.

Anna said: “Living in rural Cheshire, I have developed a love for the outdoors and have pretty much grown up with caravan holidays in the countryside and long walks in muddy fields.

“So when my university gave me the opportunity to climb Machu Picchu in Peru in aid of the HFT charity I jumped at the chance.

“I will be completing a 6-day hike to the lost city of Machu Picchu and then sleeping for two nights in the Amazon rainforest.

“I have already participated in several fund raising events and given presentations to schools to help reach my goal of around £4,300.

“I still have plenty of fundraising ideas in mind and am reaching out to anyone who may be able to help me achieve my target.

“I am aware that this is a daunting challenge to take on, but I do believe that with your help it is achievable!”

You can support Anna’s amazing fundraiser at her Justgiving page here.