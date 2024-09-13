Pauline Quirke to open new Nantwich performing arts academy

Actress Pauline Quirke will be in Nantwich next week to open a new performing arts academy for the town.

PQA Nantwich will be officially unveiled on September 20, based at Malbank School & Sixth Form College.

It is aimed at youngsters from 4 to 18 years old, teaching a range of performing arts such as music, dance, comedy, draw, film and television.

Principal Jenny Berrisford will run the academy in her home town.

She said: “I am so excited to open a PQA in Nantwich.

“I live in Nantwich myself and I love the town. I think it would be fabulous to have a PQA here.

“I can’t wait to launch and meet some lovely families from Nantwich.

“We have so many amazing performance opportunities lined up, from performing at The Crewe Lyceum to taking our students to the West End stage.

“It’s going to be a wonderful place for a PQA, and I am excited to see our students grow and thrive.”

Jenny’s started with PQA eight years ago as a Film and TV teacher.

In 2021, she was appointed Principal of PQA Chester, where she has produced shows, musicals, and plays, providing students with performance opportunities.

She added: “I love supporting and helping students with their confidence and love of performing and being creative.

“Seeing students’ ideas come to life on the big screen or stage is incredibly rewarding.”

Jenny studied Media and Performance from the University of Salford and a Masters in Film, TV, and Production from the University of Birmingham.

Her career has included work with the BBC, ITV, and the British Film Institute, as well as a recent stint on Channel 4’s young directors scheme, Random Acts.

“Navigating the world of Film, Theatre, and TV can be tricky but also very exciting,” Jenny added.

“My job as Principal is to support all of our students at PQA with their dreams and goals, whether it’s to perform on the West End stage, be the next young movie director, or simply grow in confidence.

“PQA Nantwich will be a fun and exciting place for any student looking to grow in confidence.

“I believe the arts are so important for humanity and our wellbeing, especially for young people.

“I’ve seen PQA change lives by helping students believe in themselves, and that’s what I love most about being a Principal.”

The academy will hold classes every Friday at Malbank School & Sixth Form College.

Sessions run from 4.45pm to 8pm.

Find out more at https://www.pqacademy.com/academies/nantwich/