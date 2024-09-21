Prevent Breast Cancer ball in Nantwich hailed huge success

An event in Nantwich to raise vital funds for Prevent Breast Cancer has been hailed a huge success.

Around 130 people attended the event held at Nantwich Town’s stadium off Waterlode.

The summer ball was organised by Justina Best, Rachael Williams, Sally Crighton and Rachel Wright, all from Nantwich.

They wanted to raise funds for a vital cause which is the National Breast Imaging Academy which will be built in Manchester.

The ball raised more than £8,000, and now a Justgiving page has been set up to receive further donations.

Rachael added: “I was diagnosed in July 2023 with Stage 3 breast cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes, and Justina was diagnosed with Stage 2 in February 2023.

“We have endured surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and now hormone treatment and further anti cancer treatment for the next 10 years.

“We never want another woman to go through what we have, and the charity Prevent Breast Cancer is the only UK charity entirely dedicated to the prediction and prevention of breast cancer.

“They are committed to freeing the world from the disease altogether.

“So with our passion to support early detection, and less invasive treatments, we set out to organise the charity ball to raise much needed funds for a special project to create the only National Breast Imaging Academy in the UK.”

Justina said: “The fantastic charity is the only preventative breast cancer charity in the country.

“They are currently fundraising for a hugely important cause, which is to build the National Breast Imaging Academy which will service hospitals around the country and ultimately save lives with early screening.”