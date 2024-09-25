Nantwich councillor’s bid for Brookfield Park funds voted down

A councillor’s bid to earmark £90,000 for improvements to Brookfield Park in Nantwich next year was voted down.

Cllr John Priest put forward a notice of motion to set aside the funds for improvements to the park’s playground.

He wanted the town council to approve in principle an item in the 2024-25 budget for the funds, subject to a detailed costed plan.

Cllr Priest said: “Brookfield Park is so important for young people in that area, there are no other facilities in this area.

“We want to look at setting aside funds to enhance these facilities next year.”

He said Nantwich Partnership and Sustainable Nantwich would also be involved in putting a detailed proposal together.

However, other town councillors said they could not approve it without the detailed costs provided, while others warned of spending money on an asset it did not own.

Cllr Anna Burton said: “I am all up for supporting the development of our parks.

“But the Barony also needs improving. Would we be better off putting these things together and set up a fundraising team, a working group, and put so much money aside each year to share across the park sites?”

Town clerk Samantha Roberts warned councillors about spending its reserves on assets it does not own.

The town’s parks are currently owned and maintained by Cheshire East Council.

Cllr Caroline Kirkham said it was difficult to back the motion without fully costed proposals in front of them.

Cllr Peter Groves said he was in favour of improving Brookfield Park, but was more concerned about improving bus services and hinted that Cheshire East may look to town and parish councils to subsidise local services.

After a lengthy discussion, the town council voted on whether to approve Cllr Priest’s motion.

The vote was five in favour, five against and two abstentions.

As a result, the Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock had the casting vote, and he voted against the motion.

