Wistaston Tennis Club hosts successful finals day

Wistaston’s top tennis players were crowned at the annual Wistaston Jubilee Tennis Club Finals Day.

The event took place on their two courts behind the Wistaston Memorial Hall & Community Centre on Church Lane.

Bill Heath (WJTC Chairman) compered the presentation of the trophies.

JUNIOR TOURNAMENT WINNERS:

Juniors 14 & Under: Ollie Boyce-Cam beat Darci Evans 4-3 (4), 4-1.

Juniors Under 18s: Alex Scott beat Ethan Houlton 4-1, 4-1.

ADULT TOURNAMENT WINNERS:

Men’s Singles Final: Ben Mckie beat Luke Brierley 6-1, 3-6, 10-6.

Men’s Doubles Final: Luke Brierley and Ben Mckie beat George Raiswell and Adam Davies 6-3, 6-3.

Open Doubles Final: Luke Brierley and Tom Davies beat George Raiswell and Ben Reinhardt 7-5, 7-5.

Senior Doubles Final: Rob Sheffield and Bill Heath beat Kevin Gallimore and Ben Reinhardt 4-6, 6-3, 10-7.

Two Wistaston teams took part in the Slazenger South & Mid Cheshire Tennis League during the summer.

Wistaston A men’s team finished second in Division 1, qualifying for the ‘Cheshire Champions League’, taking place on Saturday 5th October in the Wirral.

Wistaston B men won promotion, finishing top of Division 4. The Junior Coaching Program continues to grow, with over 30 juniors taking to the courts throughout the week.

A representative from WJTC said: “A huge thank you to Carrie and her team at Enzo Nantwich and Gio’s Crewe for the support and supply of pizzas.

“We really appreciate it and they were yum!

“Thank you also to our other sponsors – Mornflake Mighty Oats, Crave Coffee, Romas Cakes – for your support this summer. You guys are awesome.”

For further information on WJTC visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/WJtennisclub or phone 01270 560471.

(Words and images by Jonathan White)