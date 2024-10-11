Dad’s plea on Brookfield Park in Nantwich sparks councillor clash

A Nantwich dad’s plea to improve play facilities on Brookfield Park sparked a clash among town councillors.

Phil Sweetman spoke to Nantwich Town Council about the need to improve the state of the park where he used to go with his six-year-old daughter.

Now he says he travels to Whitchurch instead where he says Jubilee Park is a much safer and better outdoor play space for children.

Mr Sweetman said: “I’ve lived in Nantwich for 11 and a half years, and I moved here for the reasons why most people love the town.

“Now in my early 40s, I take my six-year-old to Brookfield Park, and it’s simply not up to standard and I feel strongly about this.

“We now drive to Whitchurch that is great for young kids, with outdoor gym facilities, a pirate ship, bark on the floor to protect children if they fall.

“Brookfield is missing a trick and is going to get left behind. I know there is funding from housing developments. If we want a nice community we need to build these community facilities.”

But his appearance sparked raised voices among councillors as some wanted to discuss the state of the park, but were not allowed to.

Cllr John Priest said: “I think it’s disrespectful to this gentleman that we can’t discuss this.

“When a member of the public makes the effort to attend a meeting, then it’s unacceptable we can’t discuss it.”

Cllr Geoff Smith agreed.

But town council clerk Samantha Roberts made clear that local authority legislation prevents an item from being discussed if it is not on the agenda.

Meeting agendas are normally completed three full working days before a council meeting.

“We are simply not allowed to discuss it,” she added. “However, I have explained to Mr Sweetman and this can be added to an agenda for a future meeting.”

And Cllr Caroline Kirkham added: “The clerk has provided clear guidance and and explanation of the legislation.”

At last month’s meeting, Cllr Priest had put forward a notice of motion to earmark around £90,000 of funding for Brookfield Park in the council’s 2024-25 budget.

But this was narrowly voted out by councillors on the night.