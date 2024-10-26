13 hours ago
Fire crews battle unattended bonfires in and around Nantwich
13 hours ago
Tributes paid to Battle of Nantwich stalwart after sudden death
2 days ago
Cheshire East admits library cuts could impact vulnerable
2 days ago
Crewe & Nantwich MP calls for action on farming pollution
2 days ago
Popular pub The Leopard has licence amended after complaints
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich traders plan Christmas Late Night Shopping event

in Community Events / What's On & Reviews October 26, 2024

Nantwich’s independent traders are to host a Christmas Late Night Shopping event on Thursday November 28.

Those stores involved will be open until 8pm on that day to help shoppers hunting for local bargains.

The event will include a brass band playing on the Cocoa Yard from 6.30pm to 8pm to help put people in the festive mood.

There will also be a band outside the Nantwich Market hall, which will also open late, playing Christmas Carols.

Organiser Kate Hinton, of Foundations of Nantwich, said: “The town centre’s Christmas lights will have been switched on the week before, so the town will have a lovely festive feel!

“All participating shops will have this poster in their windows.”

Nantwich Town Council is also issuing a map of the town to share with the community so they know who will be open.

“Businesses all across town are joining in this year and we’re all very excited!” added Kate.

“All businesses will be advertising the event through their own channels with – complimentary refreshments to their customers.

“From mince pies to cheeses, prosecco to mulled wine. Also lots of shops do raffle prizes and giveaways on the night to encourage shopping locally over the season.

“There is also an event on Facebook that people can RSVP to and invite their friends if they wish.”

For more details visit the event’s Facebook page here

Nantwich Late Night Shopping 2024

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.