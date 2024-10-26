Nantwich traders plan Christmas Late Night Shopping event

Nantwich’s independent traders are to host a Christmas Late Night Shopping event on Thursday November 28.

Those stores involved will be open until 8pm on that day to help shoppers hunting for local bargains.

The event will include a brass band playing on the Cocoa Yard from 6.30pm to 8pm to help put people in the festive mood.

There will also be a band outside the Nantwich Market hall, which will also open late, playing Christmas Carols.

Organiser Kate Hinton, of Foundations of Nantwich, said: “The town centre’s Christmas lights will have been switched on the week before, so the town will have a lovely festive feel!

“All participating shops will have this poster in their windows.”

Nantwich Town Council is also issuing a map of the town to share with the community so they know who will be open.

“Businesses all across town are joining in this year and we’re all very excited!” added Kate.

“All businesses will be advertising the event through their own channels with – complimentary refreshments to their customers.

“From mince pies to cheeses, prosecco to mulled wine. Also lots of shops do raffle prizes and giveaways on the night to encourage shopping locally over the season.

“There is also an event on Facebook that people can RSVP to and invite their friends if they wish.”

For more details visit the event’s Facebook page here