Man airlifted to hospital from Nantwich house with serious injuries

in Human Interest / Incident / News November 13, 2024
motorcyclist - Air Ambulance over Wistaston, pic by Jonathan White

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being found with serious injuries at a house in Nantwich.

Emergency services were called at around 11am today.

Witnesses report hearing screaming.

Police say a man aged 31 has been found suffering from serious injuries.

A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 11am today, Wednesday 13 November, police were called to concerns for the safety of a man on Chadwicke Close, Stapeley.

“Officers attended and found a 31-year-old man had sustained serious injuries.

“The man was transported via air ambulance to Leighton Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”

