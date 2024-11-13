Man airlifted to hospital from Nantwich house with serious injuries

A man has been airlifted to hospital after being found with serious injuries at a house in Nantwich.
Emergency services were called at around 11am today.
Witnesses report hearing screaming.
Police say a man aged 31 has been found suffering from serious injuries.
A Cheshire Police spokesperson said: “At around 11am today, Wednesday 13 November, police were called to concerns for the safety of a man on Chadwicke Close, Stapeley.
“Officers attended and found a 31-year-old man had sustained serious injuries.
“The man was transported via air ambulance to Leighton Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.”
Recent Comments