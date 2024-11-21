Crewe and Nantwich MP Connor Naismith has launched a “Small Business of the Month Award” aimed at celebrating the contributions of local small firms.

The MP wants the public to nominate their favourite small businesses in Crewe and Nantwich that excel in customer service, innovation, community contributions, and sustainability.

The first winner will be announced on Saturday December 7, coinciding with Small Business Saturday.

Future winners will be revealed on the last Friday of each month.

Mr Naismith said: “Small businesses are the backbone of our local economy, fostering innovation, providing jobs, and enriching our community.

“This award is our way of showing appreciation and encouraging others to support our fantastic local businesses.”

How to Nominate:

– Complete the Small Business of the Month nomination form online, including details of the business and a brief explanation of their merits: Connor Naismith MP, Crewe and Nantwich. (Page 1 of 3)

– Any customer, employee, or the businesses themselves can submit a nomination

– Eligible businesses must be located within Crewe and Nantwich constituency

Winners will be chosen by a panel led by Mr Naismith’s team, based on the strength of the nominations.

Each winning business will be visited by Mr Naismith and will be presented with a framed certificate.

Nominations for this month close on 30th November 2024.

Submit your entries here.