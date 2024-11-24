Rotary Club in Nantwich donates nearly £10k to cancer charity

Wych-Malbank Rotary in Nantwich has donated almost £10,000 after another successful charity auction.

The club, based at Richmond Village Nantwich, hosted its annual Big Birthday Bash on the anniversary of the club’s formation.

More than 90 people dined on a three-course meal while enjoying entertainment followed by the auction.

The lots, donated by local businesses and individuals, included a stay in a Marrakesh Riad & traditional cookery lesson, five nights in a Welsh cottage, a bespoke interior design service courtesy of Cloughs’ in Nantwich and a styling session and voucher from Arabella in Nantwich.

The event was supported by headline sponsors Hibberts, plus further sponsorship from The Andrew Connolly Practice and Richmond Villages.

The final total of £9,850 was handed to The Nantwich Christie Support Group at the club’s annual “Chrimbo Bingo” which in turn raised more than £1,000.

“The Big Birthday Bash was amazing night,” said Sarah Darlington, who heads up the Support Group.

“We are all stunned by the amount raised and it was such a great evening.”

Hibberts have agreed to be headline sponsor next year and with an amazing auction prize already offered. The club hopes to break the £10,000 barrier.

Nicola Jackson, event organiser, said: “We are now appealing to local businesses and individuals to come forward to offer action prizes that money can’t buy for next year’s event.

“All money raised will be split between The Nantwich Christie Support Group and St Luke’s Hospice in Winsford, two wonderful charities that we are delighted to support.”

If you or someone you know can help, call Richmond Village Nantwich on 01270 629080 or e-mail [email protected]

The rotary group is also looking for good causes to support through fund-raising events or with a donation of money or time.

For further details check out the group’s Facebook page @WychMalbankRotary or contact [email protected]

(pic: The Christie – Club president John Poulson with organisers Jo Lowry and Clare Hoy handing the cheque over to Neil Tinsley from The Nantwich Christie Support Group)