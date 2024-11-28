Premium dining chains eye Churche’s Mansion for £1.85 million

Top premium restaurant chains are eyeing one of Nantwich’s most iconic buildings, Churche’s Mansion.

The historic grade 1 listed building, one of the oldest in the town dating back more than 400 years, is currently up for sale at £1.85 million.

New South Cheshire property agents Simon Woodhouse Esq are now overseeing the sale of the Hospital Street building.

And they revealed that discussions are underway with premium dining restaurant chains over its potential sale.

Simon Woodhouse, and his business partner Tracy Lawson, say the building is unlikely to be sold for hotel development due to its size, and maintaining the site as a restaurant is the favoured option.

Any potential buyer would get a property footprint of more than 8,000 square ft, covering 0.8 acres.

This includes a carpark for around 25-30 vehicles, and extensive gardens at the rear which has housed many marquee events in the past including weddings.

It also includes the secondary kitchen and accommodation block to the side, built around 100 years ago.

Simon and Tracy told Nantwich News: “Restaurant chains have been contacted – premium dining, well-known chains.

“They have come back to us and the initial interest is definitely there.”

They also said it could go to an individual investor who would want to maintain it as a private dwelling, in keeping with its historic features.

Churche’s Mansion was put for sale by current owners the Haelis family, who bought the property seven years ago and ran a successful fish restaurant.

They closed down at Christmas last year, citing family commitments for their decision to step away.

The Haelis family said: “This was not an easy decision, but the reality of our situation has made it necessary.

“We want to thank everyone who has supported us over the years – our staff, customers and the entire community.

“Churche’s Mansion is a very special place, and while it’s time for us to pass it on, we are committed to seeing it remain a cherished landmark for generations to come.”

Simon Woodhouse added: “While the decision to sell was deeply regrettable, the owners are committed to ensuring that any future use of the premises will honour its heritage and its place in the heart of the community.

“Whether its future lies in retail, residential use or another purpose, the building’s unique charm and historical significance will be safe-guarded.”

The building is currently available for hire for one-off events for celebrations, parties and gatherings.

Simon and Tracy set up Simon Woodhouse Esq. agents just two months ago and are already listing around a dozen properties in Nantwich, Shavington as well as further afield across Cheshire.

Dad-of-two Simon, 36, is a former sales manager to Redrow Homes and lives in Nantwich.

Tracy, 54, was sales manager for Bridgfords estate agents for 13 years, and also lives in Nantwich.

Interested parties can contact Simon or Tracy on 07423 670803 or 07808 390884 for more information, or Ross on 07726694288 for hiring the venue.