Bumper “drop and go” Nantwich event in aid of Foodbank

Generous Nantwich folk donated a ton of stuff at another successful “drop and go” donation event for the town’s Foodbank.

The annual event was run by the Food Festival volunteers at Brine Leas School in Nantwich.

And they were overwhelmed with the number of people who stopped by to drop off food, gifts and other items for families in need this Christmas.

Joining the volunteers were Cllr Stuart Bostock, Nantwich Town Mayor, and Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith.

In total, an impressive six van loads of food and gifts were donated.

This included gift bags from a couple who had benefited from the work of the Foodbank in the past and hampers of goodies from individuals and family groups.

Willaston 26th scouts joined together to collect a range of Christmas treats as had Swansway Motor Group and Hibberts Solicitors.

The collection process meant no sooner had donations arrived at Brine Leas they were sorted, loaded into the Foodbank vehicle to take to the Nantwich Foodbank Store where staff could allocate them to individual families.

Nantwich Foodbank volunteers together with support from Nantwich Buddies were on hand at the Foodbank warehouse to help sort the donations.

Damien Gear, Nantwich Foodbank Manager, said: “A truly amazing 1,000 Kg of donations were collected, along with several donations of Gift cards. What a fantastic result!

“The generosity of our supporters never ceases to amaze us.

“All these gifts are evidence of the real goodwill that exists within our local community.

“It is truly humbling to be part of it all.

“It was also wonderful to see several local organisations working in support of a common goal, so a huge thank you to Nantwich Food Festival, the fabulous Foodbank and Festival Volunteers and Nantwich Buddies.

“Even in these difficult times, we are impressed by the support of local people that enables us to deliver emergency food and festive gifts to the most vulnerable households in our area – both the young and old really need our help these days.”

Maureen Coulter, who organised the event on behalf of the Food Festival, added: “We couldn’t fail to be moved by the success of the event given that this is the 5th year of these pre-Christmas collections.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks all the people who donated food and gifts for those in need.

“The ongoing help of the local media and the regular announcements by the Town Crier has been essential in publicising this event, and we thank them sincerely. Their support has helped make this drop-off and go the great success that it was.

“We wish to again thank Brine Leas School for allowing us to use their grounds; this large, central location is crucial to ensuring that donations are able to be dropped off with the minimum of fuss.

“We are grateful that we could collectively support another essential local organisation and are delighted that Nantwich Foodbank clients will benefit from the generosity of local people.”