Nantwich Foodbank “Drop and Go” event set for November

Nantwich Food Festival volunteers are calling on the community to support Nantwich Foodbank at a special “Drop and Go” donation event.

It will take place at Brine Leas School on Saturday November 30 from 10am to 1pm, offering residents a chance to make a difference to families this Christmas.

Now in its fifth year, the “Drop and Go” event helps to ensure those facing hardship can still enjoy the holiday season.

Event organiser Maureen Coulter said: “With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many families are struggling to make ends meet.

“No one in our community should have to go hungry, especially at Christmas.”

Nantwich Foodbank continues to see demand for its services, yet donations have fallen due to cost-of-living pressures on households.

Maureen is encouraging locals to create a “Reverse Advent Calendar” – a concept introduced in 2020.

She added: “For each day in November, add one of the most-needed items for the Foodbank.

“If you can’t commit to that, even a few extra tins or a small gift from each household can make a big difference.”

Damien Gear, manager of Nantwich Foodbank, said: “As we head into winter, many vulnerable families, including children and the elderly, will face tough choices between heating and eating.

“Our goal is to ensure that hunger isn’t one of their struggles.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the Food Festival team’s continued support and the generosity of Nantwich residents.”

The Foodbank cannot accept fresh produce, refrigerated items, or alcohol, but donations of non-perishable food and small gifts are most welcome.

For those unable to attend the event, monetary donations can be made via the Foodbank’s website at nantwich.foodbank.org.uk.

Maureen added: “We’ve streamlined the Drop and Go event to make it quick and easy for everyone to drop off their contributions.

“The people of Nantwich and the surrounding area are always incredibly generous, and I’m excited to see what we can achieve together this year.

“Our special thanks go to Brine Leas School for again kindly providing their car park for this key event.”