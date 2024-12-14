Fire rages through Nantwich apartment as residents evacuated

A fire raged through an apartment in Nantwich today, as residents were evacuated.

The blaze broke out in an apartment on Laurel Place, just off the main Reaseheath Way into the Kingsbourne development.

Police and fire evacuated residents and led them to safety to the nearby Nantwich Town football ground.

Witnesses say it’s believed no one has been hurt in the incident, which involved a top floor apartment in a block.

Some were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

It’s believed a family with a young girl lived in the apartment, according to residents.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent several appliances including one from Middlewich, two fire from Crewe, two fire engines from Chester and the aerial ladder platform from Lymm.

A spokesperson said: “Fire crews were called to a well-alight fire in a flat on the second floor of a building.

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus evacuated the flat.

“One casualty is believed to have suffered smoke inhalation and was handed over to the care of paramedics.

“Crews evacuated the rest of the building, but it is believed the fire was contained to one flat.

“Some of the evacuees were assessed for light smoke inhalation.

“Firefighters used hose reel jets to tackle the fire from both inside and outside the building. A high-pressure fan was used to clear the smoke.

“The aerial ladder platform was used to remove fire-damaged material from the outside of the building.

“Police were also in attendance and a cordon is in place. A rest centre has been opened nearby for evacuated residents. A fire investigation will now take place.”

(Images courtesy of Nantwich News readers)