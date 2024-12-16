River Weaver in Nantwich to be re-stocked after pollution incidents

The Environment Agency is to restock the River Weaver in Nantwich next month, more than 15 months after pollution incidents hit the watercourse.

Thousands of fish were washed up along the riverside in Nantwich in 2023 when slurry polluted the river.

It sparked an Environment Agency investigation which has resulted in dozens of farms being questioned.

Nantwich Angling Society said today they have now received confirmation that re-stocking will begin in January.

It will be the start of a three-year re-stocking programme and take place in the Upper Weaver.

The society said: “Both the committee and the EA have been working tirelessly over the last year to make this happen.

“The EA have been and will continue to monitor the water quality in the Weaver and have concluded that after a year of consistent monitoring the water quality is such to provide a healthy habitat for the re stocking.

“Each year from 2025 to 2028 the club will receive a quantity of the Weavers native species, Roach, Chub and Dace.

“The first phase of the restocking will take place in mid January 2025 Adding to those fish that are already showing good signs of recovery.

“I’m sure you will join us in expressing our sincere thank you to our partners and friends at the Environment Agency.”

We revealed in September how the Environment Agency has investigated 54 farms as part of their probe into slurry pollution incidents which hit the River Weaver in Nantwich in 2023.

And they have taken 40 actions in total – including eight site warnings, four warning letters and one notice as part of the long-running probe.

As part of its investigation, the EA by September had issued eight Site Warnings, four Warning Letters and one Notice to farms since October 2023.

It also said since October 2023, a total of 54 farms have been inspected on the Upper Weaver.

A total of 40 actions have been issued, with 28 actions already complied leaving 12 actions outstanding but not overdue.