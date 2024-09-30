The Environment Agency has investigated 54 farms as part of their probe into slurry pollution incidents which hit the River Weaver in Nantwich in 2023, it has emerged.

And they have taken 40 actions in total – including eight site warnings, four warning letters and one notice as part of the long-running probe.

It comes after serious slurry pollution in October last year led to thousands of dead fish being washed up along the river in Nantwich.

The investigation has not identified the source yet but is still ongoing, with the Environment Agency confirming they are planning to visit more farms.

Nantwich Angling Society submitted a Freedom of Information request to find out the latest on the investigation into the two slurry incidents.

But as part of its investigation, a total of 8 Site Warnings, 4 Warning Letters and 1 Notice “have been issued to farms in the Upper Weaver catchment area since October 23”.

It also said since October 2023, a total of 54 farms have been inspected on the Upper Weaver.

A total of 40 actions have been issued, with 28 actions already complied leaving 12 actions outstanding but not overdue.

A spokesperson for Nantwich Angling Society said: “Although disappointing that the source of the pollution was not identified, we are heartened by the fact 8 Site Warnings, 4 Warning Letters and 1 Notice have been issued to farms in the Upper Weaver catchment area since October 23.

“We have to believe all of these relate to the storage and use of slurry created by agricultural practices.

“Since October 2023 we are led to believe a total of 54 farms have been inspected on the Upper Weaver. A total of 40 actions have been issued.

“Working with the EA we know that the water courses upstream of Nantwich are still under observation and more farms are planned to be inspected.

“The Weaver has been severely impacted by the incident, but already, has shown signs of a very positive recovery.

“It’s imperative that all landowners fulfil their environmental responsibilities and work in harmony with the EA and the Angling society, allowing nature to speed the rivers recovery.”

A spokesperson from the Environment Agency told Nantwich News the farms under investigation were located in the Upper Weaver catchment area, specifically downstream of Market Drayton and Cholmondeley.

They added: “We are committed to being a robust regulator, ensuring that agricultural practices align with environmental standards.

During our inspections, we identified 40 actions needed to address noncompliance with agriculture regulations.

“Up to 10 additional farms are scheduled for inspections this autumn and winter, although this may change based on incident reports.

“We take our regulatory responsibilities seriously and are dedicated to investigating incidents thoroughly to ensure compliance.”

The 40 actions identified as needing addressing included missing documentation, such as nutrient management plans and soil sampling analysis; requirement of repairs and improvements to silage clamps and structures; separation of clean and dirty water drainage systems; requirement for new slurry storage calculations and increased slurry storage capacity; storage location and containment of organic and farmyard manures; risk of soil erosion and run off; livestock poaching; relocating livestock feeders to low-risk areas.