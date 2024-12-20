1 hour ago
Leighton Hospital visiting hours extended over festive season
1 hour ago
Nantwich Station ranked in bottom 100 for on-time trains
15 hours ago
Vulnerable Cheshire East residents “cut off” by new phone system
1 day ago
Work on new Leighton Hospital to start in 2026
1 day ago
Councillors “bemused” after quizzing NWAS chief over Nantwich medic
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Station ranked in bottom 100 for on-time trains

in Environment / Human Interest / News December 20, 2024
timetable - Nantwich railway station - train passing through the station - May 2020 (1)

Nantwich Station has been ranked in the bottom 100 out of more than 2,600 across the UK for trains arriving on time.

The station is 2,567th out of a total of 2,633 according to a website which rates stations for trains being on time.

But that’s an improvement of 15 places and its previous ranking, says https://www.ontimetrains.co.uk/

In terms of passenger numbers it is the 1,341st busiest station in the UK out of 2,633.

The rankings are based on the station performance over the past 12 weeks.

In that time, the station has had 3,112 services.

Its overall performance score is 62%, calculated based on service punctuality and cancellation frequency.

Just 19% of its services were on time, with another 37% between 1 and 4 minutes late.

More than one in five, 22%, were 10 or more minutes late, and 5% of services were cancelled.

Nearby Wrenbury – served by the same operator Transport for Wales on the Crewe-Shrewsbury line – does not fair much better.

Wrenbury ranks at 2,485th, down 55 from the previous rankings, with an overall performance of 64%.

Crewe is ranked 2,293rd, with 38% of services on time but 6% cancelled.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.