Nantwich Station ranked in bottom 100 for on-time trains

Nantwich Station has been ranked in the bottom 100 out of more than 2,600 across the UK for trains arriving on time.

The station is 2,567th out of a total of 2,633 according to a website which rates stations for trains being on time.

But that’s an improvement of 15 places and its previous ranking, says https://www.ontimetrains.co.uk/

In terms of passenger numbers it is the 1,341st busiest station in the UK out of 2,633.

The rankings are based on the station performance over the past 12 weeks.

In that time, the station has had 3,112 services.

Its overall performance score is 62%, calculated based on service punctuality and cancellation frequency.

Just 19% of its services were on time, with another 37% between 1 and 4 minutes late.

More than one in five, 22%, were 10 or more minutes late, and 5% of services were cancelled.

Nearby Wrenbury – served by the same operator Transport for Wales on the Crewe-Shrewsbury line – does not fair much better.

Wrenbury ranks at 2,485th, down 55 from the previous rankings, with an overall performance of 64%.

Crewe is ranked 2,293rd, with 38% of services on time but 6% cancelled.