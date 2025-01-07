English Civil War exhibition comes to Nantwich Museum

“The Royal Rumble” exhibition opened today (January 7) at Nantwich Museum and runs until Saturday February 8.

The exhibition showcases the English Civil War collections of the Grosvenor Museum, Chester.

It includes arms and armour, coins and medals of Charles I, Cromwell and beautiful bone dice.

The exhibition has been designed by undergraduate Archaeology students at University of Chester.

In 1643, the English Civil War arrived in Nantwich when it became a Parliamentarian garrison.

By Christmas, the town was under siege from the Royalist army and was only relieved following the Battle of Nantwich on 25 January 1644.

Four Battle of Nantwich talks with different themes will take place at Nantwich Museum in January.

The talks all start at 7pm.

Thursday 9 January – ‘Communication and Propaganda in the English Civil War’

Thursday 16 January – ‘Nantwich Surrounded: A Walled Garrison Town’

Thursday 23 January – ‘1644 The Battle of Nantwich’

Thursday 30 January – ‘Civil War Battle Scars at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich’

There will also be three Civil War Walking Tours at the Museum.

These will take place on Saturday January 18 at 11am and Saturday January 25 at both 10.15am and 11.45am.

The tours all last approximately one and a half hours.

Tickets for both the civil war talks and walks are £6 (Museum Members £5, Children free).

The talks start at 7pm and can be booked online or in the museum.

A visit to the Museum shop will provide an opportunity to buy one of the informative booklets that relate to the Civil War.

The museum is open from 10am-4pm (Tuesday – Saturday). Entry to the museum and events is free unless otherwise indicated.

For further information contact: Nantwich Museum on [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.