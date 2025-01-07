Nantwich station volunteer shortlisted for national gong

A Nantwich woman who volunteers to help maintain the town’s railway station has been shortlisted for an award.

Gina Haigh has been nominated in the “Outstanding Volunteer Contribution” category of the national Community Railway Awards.

The nomination recognises Gina’s work with the Nantwich railway station adopter group.

It’s one of four awards that the 3 Counties Connected Community Rail Partnership covering Cheshire, Shropshire and Wrexham has been shortlisted for.

Others are in categories including Tourism and Leisure, It’s Your Station and Community Creative Projects and Station Arts.

Its Tourism and Leisure nomination is for the circular rail routes from Shrewsbury to Crewe (via Nantwich, Wrexham and Chester).

Their Tourism Connect project brought together Visit Shropshire, This Is Wrexham and Visit Chester and Cheshire, to promote sustainable tourism.

Award winners will be announced at a ceremony in Newcastle on Thursday March 13.

Josie Rayworth, Community Rail Officer for 3 Counties Community Rail Partnership, said: “I am thrilled that our Community Rail Partnership has been shortlisted for four Community Rail Awards.

“This recognition celebrates the hard work, creativity, and passion behind our projects and gives our communities and partners the chance to be honoured.

“It’s an absolute privilege to work with such dedicated people who have made a real impact in our communities.”

(Pic: Gina Haigh, left, with Josie Rayworth)