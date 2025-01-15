LETTER: What will be cost of Cheshire councils combining?

Dear Editor,

There has been a few articles on various platforms about CEC, CW&C and Warrington combining with a possible Mayor.

Have tried to find out the cost of GMC Mayors office but the following information might be of interest:-

2018/2019 Mayor £110k, CEO £220k, Deputy £110k. There is also I understand a Deputy Mayor.

2017/2018 – Number of staff earning over £50k was 89.

This increased in 2018/2019 to 160.

Could not find a total budget cost.

These figures are out of date but give an indicator as to the cost of a Mayor and some of the ancillary on-costs.

Admittedly, Cheshire combined would not be as large as Greater Manchester but the proposals could be as costly per property/business.

Let us hope that CEC keep the public fully informed and will hold a referendum on combining and the post of Mayor.

The articles I have read say that the existing LAs would remain in a form similar to today.

Watch this space!

Yours

Chris Moorhouse