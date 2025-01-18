More than 50 extra parking spaces for Leighton Hospital

Leighton Hospital chiefs are creating 56 extra parking spaces for patients and visitors at the site.

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (MCHFT) is to expand the public car park located opposite the maternity department.

It will include an existing staff car park behind the Cheshire Occupational Health Services building.

A new barrier has been installed next to the Cheshire Occupational Health Services building to allow access into and exit from the pay and display car park.

The car park opens to the public from Monday January 20, when staff who previously used the car park will use the hospital’s existing staff parking spaces.

Meanwhile, contractors working at Leighton Hospital will continue to park in a dedicated parking area, which opened last year.

The creation of these 100 additional spaces has reduced the pressure on the staff car park.

Martin Foster, MCHFT divisional director of estates and facilities, said: “We know parking at Leighton Hospital can be frustrating for our patients, visitors, and staff.

“It’s why we considered several options to help reduce the parking pressures.

“Unfortunately, due to the make-up of the current hospital site, we will never have a perfect parking solution that will suit everyone.

“However, we believe that this option will improve accessibility for our patients and their visitors and ensure that they can park closer to the relevant hospital services, particularly during periods of overflow.

“A further benefit of this change will be reduced congestion at the current public exit point and improved traffic flow on the maternity access and main entrance orbital roads.”