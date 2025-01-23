First phase takes place of re-stocking of River Weaver in Nantwich

The first phase of a three-year programme to re-stock River Weaver in Nantwich has taken place.

It comes 15 months after the river suffered devastating pollution incidents in 2023 which led to the deaths of thousands of fish.

Nantwich Angling Society and the Environment Agency have worked together to create the right conditions needed for the re-stocking.

Today (January 23) they introduced a quantity of 4,000 native Chub, Dace and Roach to replace the fish lost and supplement those that survived.

Of these, 2,000 fish were introduced above the Mill Island weir behind the lake and another 2,000 were introduced below the weir in “the willows” area.

Stuart Mitton, of Nantwich Angling Society, said: “The collaboration between NAS and the EA will ensure continued monitoring of the water quality, paving the way for similar species and quantities being introduced in 2026 and 2027.

“Nantwich Angling Society wishes to express its gratitude to the EA for their continued support and commitment to restoring the health and habitat of the Upper Weaver in Nantwich.”

They were supported by Nantwich Town Cllr Anna Burton, and Crewe & Nantwich MP Connor Naismith.

The pollution incidents happened in October 2023, and were caused by farm slurry entering the river in the upper Weaver areas.

We revealed in September how the Environment Agency has investigated 54 farms as part of their probe into the slurry pollution incidents.

And they have taken 40 actions in total – including eight site warnings, four warning letters and one notice as part of the long-running probe.

As part of its investigation, the EA issued eight Site Warnings, four Warning Letters and one Notice to farms since October 2023.

It also said since October 2023, a total of 54 farms have been inspected on the Upper Weaver.

A total of 40 actions have been issued, with 28 actions already complied leaving 12 actions outstanding but not overdue.