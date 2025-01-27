Pothol-ridden A530 Whitchurch Road closed for repairs

The pothole-ridden A530 Whitchurch Road is to be closed for four days near Aston and Broomhall for repairs.

Cheshire East Council started works today (January 27) and a closure is in place between the junction of Slaughterhouse Lane to the junction of Shropshire Lane.

Highways teams will be carrying out patching for surface dressing to improve a section of the road ridden with potholes and damaged surface.

Motorists are being diverted from Whitchurch via Burleydam and Audlem and into Nantwich along Broad Lane.

The road closure is in place between 9am and 4.30pm each day until Thursday January 30.

Many took to social media to condemn the state of the road, some calling it a “disgrace” and “horrendous”.