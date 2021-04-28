Audlem Theatre Company launch “24 Hours” performance project

Audlem Theatre Company are to tackle a new project to cast, rehearse and perform a play in just 24 hours!

And now they are appealing for help from the public to make it happen.

Secret preparation happens in the months leading up to the show, including writing the script, preparing costumes, designing the stage and planning the tech and lights.

Only a select couple of people know the title of the script, keeping it a mystery for all others involved until 24 hours prior to curtain up.

The director will announce the title of the play and who will play each part.

The cast will then get to work rehearsing overnight and throughout the next day, while backstage and technical crew will construct the set and program the lighting.

And just 24 hours later, the curtains will open and the company will perform the show.

ATC director Sarah Hough said: “We are really eager to welcome new members, whether that is cast members, backstage crew or people to help behind the scenes.

“No experience is necessary – we would love for you to get involved!

“Cast members will need to audition but this will be very informal and friendly.”

If you are an adult and would like to get involved email [email protected]

The show will be performed on Friday July 16 at 7.30pm in Audlem Public Hall.