Conservative John Dwyer elected as Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner
Nantwich bar Ebenezer’s hosts silent movie display by local artist
42 arrested and 48 knives seized in Cheshire Police operation
Metal detecting gang who targeted Beeston Castle sentenced in court
Crews tackle kitchen fire at Nantwich house
in Crime / Human Interest / News / Politics May 8, 2021
PCC John Dwyer at declaration (1)

Conservative John Dwyer has regained the position of Cheshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner after Thursday’s election.

The result was declared at 8.15pm this evening (May 8) with Mr Dwyer collecting 111,962 votes compared to second candidate, incumbent David Keane (Labour), who achieved 99,463 votes after first and second preferences were declared.

After the first preference count only, Mr Dwyer (pictured) was in front on 99,565 votes (44.5%).

He was ahead of Mr Keane (LAB) with 83,329 votes (37.3%), Jo Conchie (LIB) with 32,348 votes (14.5%), and Nick Goulding (REF) with 8,258 votes (3.7%).

Turn-out was up across Cheshire at 27% in total compared to 23.85% at the last PCC elections in 2016.

Turn-out was highest in Warrington at 35.02%, second highest in Halton at 26.4%, then Cheshire East at 25.32% and lowest in Cheshire West and Chester at 25.03%.

The role of the Police and Crime Commissioner is to hold the Chief Constable to account on behalf of Cheshire residents, set the police budget and commission services for victims of crime.

Mr Dwyer, married to wife Zena for 41 years, retired as Assistant Chief Constable in Cheshire after a 30-year career.

He was the first Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire from 2012 to 2016, when he lost out narrowly to Mr Keane.

Mr Dwyer said after the result: “I am delighted to have been returned as the police and crime commissioner for Cheshire and I want to thank the voters in Cheshire for supporting me.”

He will officially take-up the post when the new term starts on Thursday May 13.

Cheshire Police Chief Constable Mark Roberts said: “I’d like to congratulate John Dwyer on his election to the post of police and crime commissioner.

“I know John from when he previously held this role and now look forward to working with him again to ensure we continue to prevent crime, support victims and protect vulnerable people across Cheshire.

“We will work together on a police and crime plan which deals with the issues that most affect our communities and ensures Cheshire is a safe place for the public and a bad place to be a criminal.”

