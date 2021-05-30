Aldi store boss in Nantwich “looking forward” to reopening

The boss of the new Aldi store in Nantwich says she’s looking forward to opening their doors once again after nine months.

Hayley Rogerson and her team closed the store back in September so it could be knocked down and a new-build erected in its place.

Now the new store is set to re-open on Thursday June 10 from 8am, as we revealed last week.

The store on Station Road and will be run by Hayley and employs a team of 34 staff from the local community.

Aldi says it has created 13 new jobs for the area and has also allowed it to increase its product range.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s “Specially Selected” range (voted ‘Favourite Premium Supermarket Range’ by readers of Good Housekeeping), exclusive Beers, Wines and Spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary “Specialbuys” will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

Store Manager Hayley said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the new Aldi store here in Nantwich.

“It’ll be lovely to welcome new and returning customers into the store and provide them with access to affordable, high-quality food.”

The Station Road store uses 100% renewable electricity and natural refrigerants, as well as energy efficient LED lighting.

Aldi has pledged to donate 10 million meals to families facing hunger.

Staff are calling on local charities and Foodbanks in and around Nantwich to register with Neighbourly – a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to five days a week.

Any charities that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new store will be open Monday – Saturday: 8am – 10pm, and Sunday: 10am – 4pm.