New Aldi store in Nantwich to reopen on June 10

in Environment / Human Interest / News May 19, 2021
Aldi Nantwich - May 2021 (2) (1)

The new Aldi supermarket in Nantwich is to reopen on June 10, it was confirmed today.

The old store, on Station Road, was closed on September 16 and then demolished to make way for a new-build.

Work has been ongoing throughout the Covid pandemic lockdowns, and now the company has said it welcome back town shoppers to the 1.5 acre site from June 10.

Details of the official opening and trading hours are to be released nearer the time.

Aldi said last year the “existing store is at the end of its operational life”.

“We intend to replace the existing building with a modern, energy efficient store providing a greatly enhanced customer experience with wider aisles and more tills,” the company added.

There will be a larger car park with wider parking spaces, and will be around 1,300 sq metres, an increase from the current sales area of 940 sq metres.

Aldi shoppers have been travelling to alternative Aldi stores in Crewe for the past nine months.

(Images by Jonathan White)

Aldi Nantwich - May 2021 (1) (1)

