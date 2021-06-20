1 hour ago
Nantwich Town Council offers "reusable" bags to boost market trade
in Environment / Human Interest / News June 20, 2021
Nantwich Market reusable bags

Nantwich Town Council and Nantwich Market are backing a national campaign by issuing free reusable bags to shoppers.

The move is part of the National Association of British Markets’ “My Market Campaign” which begins tomorrow (June 21)

During the pandemic, markets like Nantwich and across the UK have taken a big hit.

With lockdown easing, Nantwich Town Council is keen to encourage residents and visitors back into the market.

A spokeswoman said: “Nantwich’s traditional market has been a fundamental part of our town for decades and one of the reasons we attract visitors to the town.

“Nantwich market boasts over 50 stalls selling a wide variety of fresh produce, gifts, treats, clothing, and accessories.

“You will also find a hairdressers and café. The market traders pride themselves on exceptional customer services and value for money.”

Over the next few weeks residents spending more than £5 in a transaction will be given a free reusable market shopping bag.

Follow Nantwich market on Facebook and visit www.nantwichtowncouncil.gov.uk

