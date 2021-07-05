10 hours ago
More than 1,700 animal cruelty cases in Cheshire in five years
100-year-old earns title of Honorary Freewoman in Willaston
Walk-in vaccination centres to open amid rise in Cheshire East cases
Cheshire East child SEND services "transformed", say inspectors
Nantwich Town players in pre-season training ahead of new campaign
Nantwich Museum extends opening hours and resumes Walking Tours

in Arts & Entertainment / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews July 5, 2021
opening hours - Town Walk taking The Alms Houses Welsh Row 1024

Nantwich Museum is to extend its opening hours this month, it has announced.

The Pillory Street venue had to close to the public during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and re-opened in May for just three days a week.

But now it will open at 10.30am on Wednesdays starting on July 7, and on Tuesdays from July 27.

Museum Manager Kate Dobson said: “I look forward to welcoming visitors as we return to our full opening hours from Tuesday July 27, after which we will be open Tuesdays to Saturdays 10.30am to 4.30pm.”

She added that entry to the museum and its temporary exhibitions is free, with the current Nantwich Camera Club exhibition due to end on Saturday July 17.

Because restrictions currently apply, visitor numbers are still restricted.

Visitors are advised to telephone the museum to book their visit.

The popular Walking Tours of the town are also restarting.

The walks, which can be customised, usually begin at the Museum, last 1½ – 2 hours and cost £4 (Museum Members £3)

The first scheduled walk, a Riverside Walk, will start at the Museum at 11am on Saturday July 24.

Full details of all walks are available from the museum or its website.

For further information email [email protected] or telephone 01270 627104.

