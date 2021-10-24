1 hour ago
Nantwich Town stunned by Morpeth second half fightback
5 hours ago
Lives at risk under Cheshire East winter gritting policy, warn councillors
5 hours ago
Councillors back bid for Crewe to be Great British Railways HQ
2 days ago
Wybunbury man found guilty of manslaughter of Audlem dad Adam Lovatt
2 days ago
Tighter security for Cheshire East Council following death of MP
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Lives at risk under Cheshire East winter gritting policy, warn councillors

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics October 24, 2021
Cheshire East gritting fleet ready for winter

Councillors and residents have urged Cheshire East to urgently review its winter gritting policy claiming lives are at risk, writes Belinda Ryan.

We revealed in June how some roads have been removed from the route this winter including many rural roads in and around Nantwich.

Highways chair Craig Browne (Alderley Edge, Ind) was challenged by residents and councillors about the new policy which comes into force this winter.

Macclesfield resident Mr Adamski told the full council: “Blakelow Road in Macclesfield has had its gritting cut after 50 years of gritting.

“It’s one of 219 roads cut across Cheshire East, and there was a net reduction of 79 miles, which is now well below the national average for roads gritted.

“I don’t think that’s progress in the 21st century, and it’s not something we can be proud of.

“For clarity, I don’t believe any road should be cut, because lives, the elderly and the vulnerable, and access to emergency services for many are now at risk.”

He said he had focused on three towns – Crewe, Congleton and Macclesfield – and Macclesfield now has 19% less gritting per capita than Congleton and 23% less than Crewe.

“I would like a free vote of you all to see how many councillors actually support the policy of huge winter gritting cuts, in fact cuts at all.

“There’s much more strong opposition to come, including legal challenges.”

Wilmslow resident Stuart Redgard, who has sent the council a detailed list of the issues in his town, told the meeting he considered the highways department “not fit for purpose” and in need of a “complete overhaul”.

He said the winter gritting routes was full of errors and omissions, a fact, he said, was acknowledged by the council in July, but still not corrected.

“Only yesterday I received further evidence which demonstrates a gross error made in the winter gritting routes review.

“How many more errors and omissions do I have to reveal before this whole process is shown to be an absolute disaster?”

Councillors too were not happy with the new policy.

Cllr Suzie Akers Smith (Congleton West, Ind) asked: “When will the volume of complaints received trigger a review of the gritting policy?”

Cllr Margaret Simon (Wistaston, Con) asked Cllr Browne if he would bring forward a review of the “harsh and uncaring policy” before the winter set in.

“There are genuine road safety concerns here in particular in rural areas.

“So, on behalf of all concerns from residents and members, I am respectfully and formally asking if you could bring forward the review and re-think this this harsh and uncaring policy.”

Cllr Browne told the meeting the new framework introduced ensures all roads across the borough are assessed fairly and against the same criteria.

“Prior to the introduction of this framework, 41% of the network was gritted.

“Following the introduction of the framework, some routes have been added, and some routes have been removed.

“But under severe or extreme weather conditions, other roads that aren’t covered by the regular programme will be gritted, for example, in the event of a heavy or persistent snowfall,” said Cllr Browne.

He said any costs incurred through additional gritting would have to be met by cuts elsewhere.

He added the policy is due to be reviewed in March and it’s impossible to bring that date forward because you can’t review something which hasn’t yet happened.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings