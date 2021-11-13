8 hours ago
Wistaston and Willaston mourns death of Rev Ken Sambrook

in Village News / Willaston & Rope / Wistaston November 13, 2021
Crewe Armed Forces Day at Queens Park - service led by Reverend Ken Sambrook (1)

Villagers in Wistaston are mourning the death of popular Wistonian Revd Ken Sambrook, writes Jonathan White.

Ken passed away on Wednesday (November 10) after a brief spell in hospital.

Revd Mike Turnbull, on St Mary’s, Wistaston and St Luke’s, Willaston Facebook page, said: “His time spans many years here in Crewe and Wistaston where, along with his wife Sheena, helped, inspired and cared for so many people, young and old.

“He did this within the local community and at church where he was a Sunday School Leader, Reader and Priest to name but a few.

“Ken was also a Scout Leader, Padre to the Crewe Branch of the Royal British Legion, and a tireless ambassador and fundraiser for Diabetes UK.

“He was also a lifetime Crewe Alex fan!

“Within all of this, he was humble, gentle, selfless, caring, he always had time for people, he strove for justice, had a fantastic sense of humour and ‘lived out’ his faith each day.

Diabetes UK - Sheena and Ken Sambrook (1) (1)

Diabetes UK – Sheena and Ken Sambrook

“Those who knew him will have so many fond memories of him. He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.

“Personally, he was not only a fantastic colleague to me, he was a dear friend with whom I spent many happy hours over the years and I will miss him greatly.

“Please keep his family in your prayers.

“At this point we don’t have a funeral date/time, but when we do I will, with the families permission, share it here.”

Cllr Craig Bailey, Chairman of Willaston Parish Council, said: “The council is saddened to hear of the passing of Revd Ken Sambrook.

“Revd Sambrook led Remembrance Sunday services in Willaston for many years as well as numerous other civic ceremonies.

“We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues at this difficult time.”

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

Diabetes UK - Ken Sambrook (1)

Wistaston Fete - Wistonian of the Year 1990 - Ken Sambrook (3) (1)

Wistaston Fete – Wistonian of the Year 1990 – Ken Sambrook

