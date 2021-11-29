Crewe and Nantwich Round Table announce Santa tour

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table has unveiled its Santa schedule as Father Christmas looks to tour the towns once again.

The tour will start in Audlem this Saturday December 4 and 5, then Shavington on December 6, 7 and 8.

It will be in Hough and Weston on December 9, Wrenbury and Aston on December 10, and then Wychwood Park on December 11.

Santa will visit Willaston on December 14, Wybunbury and Basford on December 15, and back to Willaston on December 16.

On December 17, it will be in Barony Park area of Nantwich, and on Nantwich town square on December 18.

He moves on to Crewe Road area of Nantwich on December 19, and London Road area on December 20, finishing off in Worleston and Barbridge on December 21.

The charity fundraising organisation has set up an online Justgiving page for donations.

A Round Table spokesperson said: “It is hoped even during what are difficult times for many families we can raise much-needed funds for the local area.

“We have also secured some amazingly generous sponsorship from various local businesses so that the costs of actually running the float (insurance, fuel etc) has been covered so all funds raised will go directly to local good causes.

“I’m sure you’ll join us in thanking them all.”

Businesses sponsoring include ABP Motorsport, Watts Mortgage & Wealth Management, Premier Auto Detailing, J A Roberts Building Contractors, and Star Learners South Cheshire.

You can donate here: http://justgiving.com/roundtablesanta

Nantwich Rotary announced their Santa schedule last week, also reported in Nantwich News.