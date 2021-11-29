5 hours ago
Crewe and Nantwich Round Table announce Santa tour
16 hours ago
Cheshire East plans 1.99% Council Tax rise for next FOUR years
1 day ago
60 domestic abuse offenders arrested in Cheshire in 72 hours
2 days ago
Storm Arwen closes roads and rail services across Cheshire
2 days ago
Two men jailed following death of Audlem businessman
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table announce Santa tour

in Charity events / Clubs & Societies / What's On & Reviews November 29, 2021
Round Table Santa float

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table has unveiled its Santa schedule as Father Christmas looks to tour the towns once again.

The tour will start in Audlem this Saturday December 4 and 5, then Shavington on December 6, 7 and 8.

It will be in Hough and Weston on December 9, Wrenbury and Aston on December 10, and then Wychwood Park on December 11.

Santa will visit Willaston on December 14, Wybunbury and Basford on December 15, and back to Willaston on December 16.

On December 17, it will be in Barony Park area of Nantwich, and on Nantwich town square on December 18.

He moves on to Crewe Road area of Nantwich on December 19, and London Road area on December 20, finishing off in Worleston and Barbridge on December 21.

The charity fundraising organisation has set up an online Justgiving page for donations.

A Round Table spokesperson said: “It is hoped even during what are difficult times for many families we can raise much-needed funds for the local area.

“We have also secured some amazingly generous sponsorship from various local businesses so that the costs of actually running the float (insurance, fuel etc) has been covered so all funds raised will go directly to local good causes.

“I’m sure you’ll join us in thanking them all.”

Businesses sponsoring include ABP Motorsport, Watts Mortgage & Wealth Management, Premier Auto Detailing, J A Roberts Building Contractors, and Star Learners South Cheshire.

You can donate here: http://justgiving.com/roundtablesanta

Nantwich Rotary announced their Santa schedule last week, also reported in Nantwich News.

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table Santa schedule 2021

Crewe and Nantwich Round Table Santa schedule 2021

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings