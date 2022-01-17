7 hours ago
Nantwich Town partner Asmir Begovic in new goalkeeper academy

in Nantwich Town / Sport January 17, 2022
Asmir Begovic goalkeeper academy Nantwich Town

Nantwich Town have agreed a new partnership with the Asmir Begovic Goalkeeper Academy, specifically for goalkeepers aged between 8 & 16 years of age.

It is led by Premier League and Everton star Asmir Begovic and will enable young goalkeepers across South Cheshire, to receive expert and dedicated goalkeeper coaching overseen by Liam Stoneley.

Nantwich Town Chairman Jon Gold said: “This is an exciting partnership for the club and we are delighted to have Asmir’s professional coaches help develop the next generation of NTFC Goalkeepers.

“It’s an important position and one that we have received many requests from coaches, players and parents, for specific and dedicated sessions, so we are very pleased to be finally in a position to deliver this.”

Begovic said: “I know Nantwich and the football club well from my time playing for Stoke City.

“The community spirit and enthusiasm of the young players and coaches fits perfectly with the AB1 coaching philosophy.

“We are really excited about partnering with the club to develop this ability and enthusiasm further.”

One-hour sessions start on Monday February 21 at 5pm for 8-12 year olds and 6pm for 12 to 16 year olds.

Sessions will cost £15 with a discounted rate of £12 for all NTFC-registered goalkeepers.

Places are strictly limited, so to secure your places through the following link http://asmir1.com/academy-nantwich/

(Image courtesy of Nantwich Town FC)

