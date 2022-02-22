7 hours ago
READER’S LETTER: Our MP should fight “cruel new laws”

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion February 22, 2022
no confidence - Dr Kieran Mullan Crewe & Nantwich MP

Dear Editor

I’m writing to tell other local people about cruel new laws that our MP should be fighting in Parliament.

The anti-refugee Nationality and Borders Bill breaches the UN convention on refugees.

Rules were put in place after the Holocaust to protect all of us if we flee torture, war or persecution.

Refugees could be separated from their families, and even locked up. No one should be punished for trying to find safety.

The bill is being discussed in the House of Lords right now and then it will go back to MPs.

I want to call on our MP (Dr Kieran Mullan) to do the right thing and vote for the amendment to remove clause 11 from this bill.

Clause 11 of the Bill would punish refugees and torture survivors for trying to find safety and prevent people from rebuilding their lives.

Kind regards,

Ralph Oldershaw

