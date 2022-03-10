3 hours ago
Fire crews tackle kitchen fire at house in Wistaston

in Incident / News / Wistaston March 10, 2022
kitchen - Nantwich Fire Station - August 2020 (2) (1)

Firefighters tackled a kitchen fire which broke out at a house in Wistaston.

The blaze happened at around 8pm last night (March 9) at a property on Windermere Road.

Appliances from Nantwich and Crewe were called to a fire caused by a build up of fat in a grill.

The fire had burned itself out when the crews arrived, leaving the kitchen with some smoke logging.

Crew members carried out a precautionary care check on a resident and called for paramedics.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to monitor temperatures in the affected area and made the gas cooker safe.

A smoke alarm alerted the resident to the fire.

