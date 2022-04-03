Four running Wistaston boys raise more than £2,000 for Ukraine families

Four young friends from Wistaston have completed their fundraising running challenge in aid of refugee families in war-torn Ukraine.

Reuben Knott, William Burton, Henry Carless (all aged 8), and Harry’s brother Jacob (11) have already raised more than £2,200 and donations are still flooding in.

They set themselves a challenge of running a sponsored half marathon in a week, finishing off with the 5k Parkrun yesterday (April 2) at Queen’s Park in Crewe.

And they did it in style with some fast times, Jacob running it in 25min 12secs, Harry in 26mins 10secs, William in 27min 15secs and Reuben in 27mins 18secs.

Jo, William’s mum, said: “We’re so proud of the determination, team work and empathy that the boys have shown over the last few weeks.

“They’ve kept running through sunshine and sleet and always with a smile on their faces!

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported them along the way to keep them going.”

Sian, Reuben’s mum, added: “Wow, what an ending to an amazing week!

“The boys not only finished 5km they did it in less than 28 mins with huge smiles on their faces.

“The support for them has been so lovely to see and they are so grateful to their teacher – who gave up her Saturday morning to come and run with them – as well as running every day in school with them, friends in school and all the people who have donated to them.

“They have now passed over £2,000 and are very proud of what they have achieved.

“We just hope it can help some of the people in such a sad situation in Ukraine. Our four superstars!”

Their current total is £2,262. You can still donate to them and help desperate Ukraine families fleeing conflict.

Visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/4boys1week