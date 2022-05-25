Nantwich children design Jubilee card to send to Queen

Youngsters in Nantwich have won a competition to design a Jubilee card to send to the Queen!

The competition was held by Nantwich Town Council who will be posting off the colourful creation to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The competition called for children to get artistic and design a card from the town.

And it was a huge success with hundreds of creations and colourful entries from pupils aged 4 to 13.

Former Mayor of Nantwich Cllr Stuart Bostock had the difficult job of selecting the winning design.

If fact, the decision was so difficult, he ended up choosing FIVE designs which were put together to create one card.

The winning designs were from Halle Russet, aged 12, Olivia Perry, 11, Harper Hough, aged 9, Inha Hwang, 8, and Eloise Young, aged 4.

The drawings were turned into a large A1 card by Johnsons Printers in Nantwich.

The children have all received a framed copy and the card, featuring a message of good wishes from the Town is now on its way to Her Majesty.