Embankment fire on railway in Willaston causes disruption

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News / Willaston & Rope July 16, 2022
fire on railway embankment at Willaston

A blaze on a railway embankment in Willaston which caused disruption to rail and road traffic was caused deliberately, say fire chiefs.

The blaze broke out on parkland next to the railway embankment near Wybunbury Road in Willaston at around 5pm last night.

Fire crews from Crewe and Nantwich fought the blaze in three sectors.

One used two hose reels to damp down any spread of fire to the rear of nearby houses.

The second sector fought the embankment fire using two hose reels.

And firefighters in the third sector used two hose reel jets to extinguish and damp down the fire in nearby parkland, where it is believed the fire originated.

Wybunbury Road was closed during the incident and Network Rail stopped trains on both directions of the line while firefighters gained access to fight the fire.

(Image by Joshua Holt)

