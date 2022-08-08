Nantwich firm Burland Coaches to cease operating fleet of coaches

Popular Nantwich travel firm Burland Coaches is it cease operating its fleet of coaches, the company has announced.

The firm, based on Bank Lane in Burland, issued a statement this morning (August 8), blaming “circumstances beyond out control” for the decision.

It said all existing bookings for its coach trips would be honoured.

“Unfortunately Burland Coaches has had to cease operating its fleet of coaches due to circumstances beyond our control,” said the firm.

“All existing bookings made will still go ahead as planned.

“Thank you for your custom and support.”

The Covid pandemic has had a devastating impact with many local travel firms as people had to stay at home during lockdowns over two years.

Recent hike in fuel prices has also been a big blow to transport companies as cost of petrol and diesel has doubled in last few years.

In a letter from Sunblaze Tours in Northwich, they told customers: “Sunblaze Tours in conjunction with Northwich Travel have taken over the excursions and tours programme, so all passengers booked with Burland will get their trips.

“The office in Nantwich market will be retained.”

Burland also operates a fleet of minibuses for hire and its believed these are still operational.

When contacted by Nantwich News, the company stressed it has not ceased trading.

The company began as Burland Minibuses and established more than 20 years ago. It expanded to provide a range of executive coach excursions around the UK, including popular day trips to York, Southport, the Cotswolds etc.

Burland said it would post more updates on its Facebook Page here.

(Image courtesy of Burland Coaches)