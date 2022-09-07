Nantwich Town earn first win of season against Belper

Nantwich Town finally kicked into gear with their first win of the season against Belper just 24 hours after first team manager Dave Cooke stepped down.
A goal by former Crewe Alex striker AJ Leitch-Smith earned the Dabbers a huge three points.
Smith struck in the 78th minute to ease the pressure on Nantwich who started the game second from bottom after three draw and three defeats.
Ritchie Sutton was taking charge for the first time after stepping in following Cooke’s departure on Monday.
It was a quiet start to the game with both sides having half chances, before the visitors should have taken the lead on 18 minutes when Wilson headed wide from close range.
Leitch-Smith had a shot well saved and Miller was almost put through for Nantwich.
After the break, Connor Heath had a shot well saved by Culverwell, and then somehow Belper cleared off the line as Leitch-Smith looked to have bundled the ball home.
The Dabbers began to dominate in the second period, although Troy Bourne was called upon after 61 minutes to make a fine block in the Nantwich penalty area.
Heath and Leitch-Smith continued to terrorise the Belper backline with fine runs and crosses into dangerous areas.
And it finally paid off on 78 minutes when Heath was found in space to cross and it was poked home by the alert Leitch-Smith to give the hosts a deserved lead.
And despite a nervy last few minutes including five minutes of injury time, Nantwich held on.
Victory lifts the Dabbers above Belper and are now fourth from bottom on six points from seven games.
They are next action this Saturday September 10, away at Stalybridge Celtic.
(Images by Jonathan White)
Recent Comments